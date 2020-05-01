Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Michael "Mike" Williams Obituary
Michael Williams "Mike," 54, Gadsden, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Riverview Regional Hospital.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lawanna Byers-Williams; children, Brandon (Armean) King, De'angelo (Jalisa) Byers, Captoria (Chedrick) Edwards, Dominque (Walter) Rowland, and Destiny Byers.
Public Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel; Bishop Melvin Guyton, Ph.D. officiating. Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020
