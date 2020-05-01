|
|
Michael Williams "Mike," 54, Gadsden, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Riverview Regional Hospital.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lawanna Byers-Williams; children, Brandon (Armean) King, De'angelo (Jalisa) Byers, Captoria (Chedrick) Edwards, Dominque (Walter) Rowland, and Destiny Byers.
Public Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel; Bishop Melvin Guyton, Ph.D. officiating. Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020