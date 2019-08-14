|
Micheal Paul Davis, 68, Piedmont, passed on July 24, 2019, in Nashville, TN, after a long battle with cancer. Micheal was born in Gadsden, graduating from Southside High School in 1970. He was an Army Veteran and a policeman, serving as a Talladega K-9 unit member and the Lincoln, AL Chief of Police. He received many law enforcement awards and completed his 15 years of government work at Anniston Army Depot. Micheal was a great storyteller with a wonderful, mischievous sense of humor. He loved racing and won trophies in Germany and throughout Alabama. He also loved celebrating the holidays, and residents would drive around his south Gadsden cul-de-sac to admire his yearly Christmas light display. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph W. Davis; brother, Warren; grandchildren, Kloi and Isaiah.
He is survived by his mother, Sue Gartman Davis; brothers, Larry (Teri) and David (Brandi); children, Amber, Danley and Heath; son-in-law, Brian; grandchildren, Kayden, Madelyn, Parker, Serenity and Kama; beloved dog, Munchkin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Vested Interest in K9s (vik9s.org).
Special thanks to Alacare Hospice (Gadsden) and Alive Hospice (Nashville) for excellent care and support.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Coosa Valley Baptist Church, 523 W. Grand Ave., Rainbow City, AL. Brother Gene Burgess officiating.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2019