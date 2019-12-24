|
Funeral Service for Mrs. Michelle Clontz, 44, of Glencoe, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Burial will follow the service in Gnatville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Clontz passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Hammett; brother, Jeff Gossett; and grandson, Colton Newman.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Harvey Clontz; father, Charles Johnny Gossett Sr.; children, Kayla (David) Green, Jeremiah Ashley and Amber (Christopher) Newman; grandchildren, Rayleigh, Gavin, Kaven, Corbin, Micah, Sawyer and Jaspin; brother, Johnny (Vickie) Gossett Jr.; nieces, Tiffany and Heather.
She loved being outside with family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah, David, Christopher, Gary, Michael and Junior.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 24, 2019