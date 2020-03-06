Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Mike Freeman

Mike Freeman Obituary
Mike Freeman, 64, of Rainbow City, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Preceding Mike in death were his parents, Clifford and Ann Freeman.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Freeman; sons, Michael Freeman Jr., Brandon (Kristen) Freeman; grandchildren, Austen, Tyler, Haiden, Brantley and Olivia Freeman; brothers, Rickey (Ouida) Freeman, Mark (Jennifer) Freeman; sister, Regina (Troy) Leeson; special aunt, Jane Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Etowah County Humane Society (4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904).
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020
