Mike Freeman, 64, of Rainbow City, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Preceding Mike in death were his parents, Clifford and Ann Freeman.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Freeman; sons, Michael Freeman Jr., Brandon (Kristen) Freeman; grandchildren, Austen, Tyler, Haiden, Brantley and Olivia Freeman; brothers, Rickey (Ouida) Freeman, Mark (Jennifer) Freeman; sister, Regina (Troy) Leeson; special aunt, Jane Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Etowah County Humane Society (4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904).
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020