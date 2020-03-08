|
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Monday at MeadowBrook Baptist Church for Mike Goodson, 64, who passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Rev. Harold Cushing, Rev. Randy Gunter and Rev. John Benefield will officiate.
Mr. Goodson was the author of five books about Gadsden and Etowah County. He was a historian and an Alabama fan. He was the Sports Editor of The Gadsden Times and the Messenger. He loved animals, especially cats. Mr. Goodson was a Christian who was saved on June 6, 1976, at First Baptist Church of Gadsden, where he later served as deacon. He will be greatly missed.
Mr. Goodson was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Goodson and Ruby Jo Cason.
He is survived by his sisters, Glenda Byars and Rebecca Jones (Earl); niece, Christie Weems (Rod); and nephew, Ryan Spurling.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Oden, Phil Hodges, Don Davis, Ron Johnson, Kevin Moore and Marvin Grier.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
Special thanks to Debbie Cobb and Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2020