|
|
Mildred A. Smedley, 80, of Rainbow City, passed away March 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Terrell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mildred was a member of White Springs Baptist Church. She loved to work and retired from Food World after 27 years. Mildred loved being outside enjoying her flowers and helping Horace mow. Cooking was her favorite thing to do, especially for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nervie L. and John W. Chism Sr.; sister, Alice Northcutt; and brother, Johnny Chism.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Horace Smedley; children, Teresa (Ronald) Beasley, Alan (Holley) Smedley; sister, Mickie Rowland; grandchildren, Terry Beasley, Justin (Gabby) Beasley, Allysa Smedley and Chloe Smedley; great-grandchild, Colt S. Kidd; and many nieces, nephews and friends who were so special to her.
Pallbearers will be Terry and Justin Beasley, Lee Rowland, Michael Smedley, Mark Harris and Brian Winningham.
Special thanks to the amazing care she received from the nurses, nurse aides and therapists from Amedisys Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2020