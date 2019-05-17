Home

Funeral Directors by Dante' L. Jelks
4904 1st Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35222
(205) 595-0111
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
East Gadsden, AL
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Calvary Baptist Church
Anniston, AL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Calvary Baptist Church
Anniston, AL
Mildred Boyd Taylor Obituary
Mrs. Mildred Boyd Taylor, 78, of Gadsden, born on April 5, 1941, died on May 11, 2019.
She is the wife of Rev. Hersey Taylor Sr.
Life celebration will be at noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Anniston. Committal to follow at Lincoln Hills Memorial Park, Gadsden.
Family hour is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at Greater Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, East Gadsden.
Dante Jelks Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 17, 2019
