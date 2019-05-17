|
|
Mrs. Mildred Boyd Taylor, 78, of Gadsden, born on April 5, 1941, died on May 11, 2019.
She is the wife of Rev. Hersey Taylor Sr.
Life celebration will be at noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Greater Calvary Baptist Church, Anniston. Committal to follow at Lincoln Hills Memorial Park, Gadsden.
Family hour is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at Greater Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, East Gadsden.
Dante Jelks Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 17, 2019