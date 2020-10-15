Mildred "Mickey" Coin Crawford, 80, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020. A private family-only funeral service was held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, due to the abundant caution and concern of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Roger Beshears officiated the service. Burial followed at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed.

Mickey was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School class of 1958. Mrs. Crawford was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Mickey enjoyed shopping and traveling. Above all, Mickey loved the Lord with all her heart. She fought the good fight and kept the faith through everything she did.

Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mildred Coin.

Mickey is survived by her husband, Frank Crawford; children, Mark Wright, Sam (Karen) Wright, and Anne-Marie (Dwight) Jones; grandchildren, Felisha Wright, Carson Pitts, Houston Jones, Jake Carroll, Jonah Lancaster, Daniel Wright, and Samuel Wright; brother, Mike Coin; sister, Sammye Heald; and a host of loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers were Mark Wright, Sam Wright, Samuel Wright, Dwight Jones, Jonah Lancaster, and Daniel Wright.

Memorials can be made at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Mickey's honor (1402 Kyle Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901).

If you would like to watch Mrs. Crawford's service, you can go on the Facebook page of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.

