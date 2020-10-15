1/1
Mildred Coin "Mickey" Crawford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Mickey" Coin Crawford, 80, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020. A private family-only funeral service was held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, due to the abundant caution and concern of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Roger Beshears officiated the service. Burial followed at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directed.
Mickey was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School class of 1958. Mrs. Crawford was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Mickey enjoyed shopping and traveling. Above all, Mickey loved the Lord with all her heart. She fought the good fight and kept the faith through everything she did.
Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Mildred Coin.
Mickey is survived by her husband, Frank Crawford; children, Mark Wright, Sam (Karen) Wright, and Anne-Marie (Dwight) Jones; grandchildren, Felisha Wright, Carson Pitts, Houston Jones, Jake Carroll, Jonah Lancaster, Daniel Wright, and Samuel Wright; brother, Mike Coin; sister, Sammye Heald; and a host of loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers were Mark Wright, Sam Wright, Samuel Wright, Dwight Jones, Jonah Lancaster, and Daniel Wright.
Memorials can be made at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Mickey's honor (1402 Kyle Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901).
If you would like to watch Mrs. Crawford's service, you can go on the Facebook page of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved