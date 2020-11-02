1/1
Mildred Harris
Attalla - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 3pm, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Mildred Harris, age 93 of Attalla, who passed from this life on October 30, 2020. Brother John Minyard will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Attalla. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mrs. Harris wan the concession stand for Attalla Little League Baseball in Attalla for 16 years. She was a faithful member of The New Beginning FCM Church. She served as secretary and treasurer for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Ray Talmadge "T" (Sheila) Harris, Jimmy (Karen) Harris, and Steve (Tammy) Harris, all of Attalla; daughter, Nina Whitten of Attalla; special daughters, Meri Harris (Melvin) Renfroe and Tammy Hagan; Special great-grandchild, Joshua Hagan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sherry (Johnny) Ledbetter and Elaine Quarks.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Ray Harris, Jim Harris, Blane Harris, Dakora Hagan, Zac Hagan, and Melvin Renfroe. Honorary pallbearers will be Amedisys Hospice, Kindred Hospice, Jennifer Haney, Katie Butler, and Krystal Osborn.
The family will receive visitors from 1pm until time of service.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
