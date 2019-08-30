|
Mildred Patterson Gilchrist, 94, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1 at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery.
Mildred was born in Florence, South Carolina, on July 6, 1925, and was raised on a tobacco farm. During World War II, she was working as a switchboard operator at Ft. Moultrie, SC, when she met Ferman S. Patterson Sr. from Gadsden, Alabama. They later married and moved to Gadsden. Mildred worked with the Greater Gadsden Housing Authority for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita, age 2, in 1956; husbands, Ferman "Pat" or "Pud" in 1976, she later married T.W. Gilchrist who passed away in 2003; daughter-in-law, Pat Glassco Patterson; siblings, Christine, Carl, Bill, and infant sisters Mary & Martha, all from Florence, SC.
Survivors include son, Ferman (Janey) Patterson, Alabaster, AL; daughter, Sheila (AJ/Jerry) Brothers, Southside, AL; grandchildren, Mark (daughter-in-law, Renea) Brothers, Paul (Kerry) Brothers, Tracy Patterson (Michael) Woods, Zeke (Jennifer) Candler, Bonnie (Tommy) Young; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kelly, Adam, Suzanna, Mckenzie, Wendy, Trey, Jake, Zane, Jacob (Rebecca), Dax, Josh, Christian, Sam and Jieli; great-great-grandchild, Aiden.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to cousins Marie Cook, Myra Campbell, Sue Yarbrough; staff at Piedmont Healthcare; and Aspire, Northport.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service Sunday, September 1.
Online condolences may be made to www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019