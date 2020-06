Mrs. Millie Pruitt, 89, of Crossville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Crossville First Baptist with Bro. Pete Chadwick, Mr. Luke Pruitt, Mr. Zach Eakes and Bro. Chris Guinn officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. is directing ( www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com ).Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Rainsville Funeral Home, and from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Crossville First Baptist Church.Survivors: son, Dale Pruitt and wife, Melissa, of Rainsville, AL; daughters, Beth Cash and husband, Tom, of Birmingham, AL, and Amelia Eakes and husband, Doug, of Crossville; sister, Margie Gilbert of Geraldine, AL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed Slaten and wife, Kathy, of Hokes Bluff, AL; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.Preceded in death: husband, Bob Pruitt; parents, John and Maude Thacker; nine brothers; and one sister.