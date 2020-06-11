Millie Pruitt
Mrs. Millie Pruitt, 89, of Crossville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Crossville First Baptist with Bro. Pete Chadwick, Mr. Luke Pruitt, Mr. Zach Eakes and Bro. Chris Guinn officiating. Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. is directing (www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com).
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Rainsville Funeral Home, and from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Crossville First Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Dale Pruitt and wife, Melissa, of Rainsville, AL; daughters, Beth Cash and husband, Tom, of Birmingham, AL, and Amelia Eakes and husband, Doug, of Crossville; sister, Margie Gilbert of Geraldine, AL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed Slaten and wife, Kathy, of Hokes Bluff, AL; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death: husband, Bob Pruitt; parents, John and Maude Thacker; nine brothers; and one sister.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rainsville Funeral Home
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Crossville First Baptist Church
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crossville First Baptist
Funeral services provided by
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
(256) 638-2122
