Minor Guice Lyles
Minor Guice Lyles (M.G.) passed from this life Saturday due to complications from diabetes.
He was a cherished son of the late Guice and Margaret, and husband to the late Ramona Johnson Lyles, who was the love of his life.
He will be sorely missed by his sons Rocky Wooten, David Minor Lyles and caregiver Jody Arnold Lyles, as well as his daughters-in-law Melanie Wooten and Kim Johnston. He was a beloved grandfather to Isaac Lyles and wife, Alexandra; Anna Lyles Gots and husband, Dennis; Danielle Lyles; Tanner Wooten; and Harley Wooten.
Minor was also the proud great-grandfather of Gus Lyles-Gots and great-granddaughter Marlowe Marigold King-Lyles.
Born and raised in Gadsden, Alabama, he served his country in the US Army Honor Guard and as an instructor, before beginning his long and distinguished career in the Gadsden Fire Department, rising from basic fireman to captain, where he became renowned and respected for his nurturing and thoughtful leadership. During this time, he also continued to run the Lyles family business installing and finishing floors.
As a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Minor showed boundless dedication and pride, leaving his family with a living legacy of faith and faithfulness, determination and dedication, and love and service. He was a friend to many, using his skills and good nature to lift up those who came across his path and, if they had a moment, evangelize to them so that they might hear his love of Jesus.
Minor's family and friends can take heart knowing that he has passed to a long-awaited reward - a reunion with his beloved wife, Ramona, as well as with the family members that have gone on before him, whom he has deeply missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small family service at his graveside. Please, in lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you make donations to your favorite charity or church in his name.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
