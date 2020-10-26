1/1
Misty Alford-Riendeau
Misty Alford-Riendeau
A Celebration of Life service for Misty Lynn Alford-Riendeau, age 36 of Logan formerly of Hokes Bluff, will be 5 PM Friday at Dodge City Tattoo Company, 501 AL HWY 69 SOUTH Hanceville, Al. 35077.
Mrs. Alford-Riendeau passed away October 18, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her; children: Ashley Walden and Aryian Holsonback; husband: John Riendeau step-daughter: Maya Riendeau; sister: Brandi Hope; nephew: Austin Hope; Uncle: Kenny Alford-Mays; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Misty was one of the most educated in body piercing in the state of Alabama and part owner of Dodge City Tattoo Company.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Women's Coalition against violence and exploitation.
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
