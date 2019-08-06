|
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Village Chapel for Misty Dawn Fuller, 43, Gallant, who died Saturday, August 3. Rev. Bill Lackey will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Misty worked for Medical Data Systems for several years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myra Robinson.
She is survived by her children, Ashley (Austin) Works and Jarrett Fuller; stepdaughter, Nikki (Knox) Whitt; grandchildren, Easton Fuller and Harper Works; chosen children, Justin Fuller, Victoria Smith and Kayla Fuller; 6 chosen grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Brothers and Deana Kilpatrick; brother, Larry (Sharon) Brothers; and special friends, Jerry and Crystal Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 6, 2019