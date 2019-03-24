Home

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
1040 Main Street
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 469-9811
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Stone Mountain Chapel
1040 Main Street
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Mona Gail (Packer) Bolton Obituary
Mona Gail (Packer) Bolton passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home in Lithonia, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Edmond Roland Bolton; sons, Warren and Gregory; sisters, Faye Bakatsas, Marietta, Georgia, Norma Hood, Birmingham, Wanda Everette, Odenville; brother, Richard Packer, Gardendale; granddaughter, Lindsay Bolton, Conyers, Georgia.
Memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the chapel of Wages and Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main St., Stone Mountain, GA.
The family requests no flowers.
Cremated remains will be interred at The Monastery of The Holy Spirit in Conyers, Georgia.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 24, 2019
