Monya A. Vanek

Albertville -

On October 25th, 2020, Monya Vanek, 82, passed away at her home in Albertville, Alabama, after a brief illness, with her beloved husband John next to her, having never left her side.

Monya was born on October 16, 1938, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and moved to New York for a brief time and then Connecticut where she resided in Danbury and New Fairfield until she and her husband retired and moved to Albertville, Alabama in 1999.

While living in Connecticut Monya attended school in Danbury and graduated from Danbury High School in 1956. After high school Monya went to work at Gilbert and Bennett and worked there from 1956 until 1960, only leaving to raise her children. Monya went back to work in 1974 and worked at Davis and Geck until she retired in 1995.

Monya had a passion for crafts. Every year she would make Christmas ornaments for family and friends to hang on their trees, as well as other crafts throughout the year. But her real love was counted cross-stitch. She would spend hours in her "craft room" doing counted cross-stitch, many of which can be found in the homes of family and friends. There was always an occasion for her to make a counted cross-stitch for someone.

Up until her passing Monya was an active member of the TOPS organization in Gadsden, Alabama, as well as the Trinity Lutheran Church in Gadsden, Alabama.

Monya is survived by her loving husband, John, to whom she was married for 61 years. They met while in high school and quickly became high school sweethearts and married on November 14, 1959. There was never any doubt that they would remain together for the rest of their lives.

Monya is also survived by her four children, John (Linda) Vanek of New Fairfield, Connecticut; Kelly Vanek-Wolanski of New Fairfield, Connecticut; Kyle (Jennifer) Vanek of New Milford, Connecticut; and Dwayne (Kelly) Vanek of Coconut Creek, Florida, as well as her grandchildren, Kristina (Jeff), Conor, Ryan, Ayden, Vanessa, Spencer, Reese, Brandon, Craig and Jordan, and her great-grandson, Benjamin. Also surviving Monya is her sister, Mary Wilson, of Albertville, Alabama. Monya was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Velma Wilson, as well as her brothers Skip and Gary Wilson.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincere thank you to everyone who reached out during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepards Cove Hospice in Monya's name



