Morris Verbon Deweese Jr. (Moose), 59, Gadsden, passed away August 22, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. He was born June 8, 1961.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Parker; father, Morris Deweese Sr.; and girlfriend, Linda Bramlett.

He is survived by his children's mother, Teresa Deweese; son, Thomas (Jacquelyn) Deweese; daughter, Rose Hurley; stepson, Billy (Kathy) Jordan; grandchildren, Garrett Hurley, Cameron Deweese and Riley Deweese; stepbrother, Don (Kathy) Wilson; uncle, Buddy (Linda) Medders; and a host of cousins and many loving friends. He will be greatly missed by so many.

The family will have a memorial service set at a later date.

