1/1
Morris Verbon "Moose" Deweese Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris Verbon Deweese Jr. (Moose), 59, Gadsden, passed away August 22, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. He was born June 8, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Parker; father, Morris Deweese Sr.; and girlfriend, Linda Bramlett.
He is survived by his children's mother, Teresa Deweese; son, Thomas (Jacquelyn) Deweese; daughter, Rose Hurley; stepson, Billy (Kathy) Jordan; grandchildren, Garrett Hurley, Cameron Deweese and Riley Deweese; stepbrother, Don (Kathy) Wilson; uncle, Buddy (Linda) Medders; and a host of cousins and many loving friends. He will be greatly missed by so many.
The family will have a memorial service set at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved