Mozell Coggins Hessey peacefully passed away on June 25, 2019, in her home.
She was born on May 2, 1931, in Ano, Kentucky, to Walter and Macy Hessey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Macy Hessey; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Patricia Coggins; son-in-law, Bobby Grant; granddaughter, Sara Coggins; sister, Mary Hessey Hartman; and special friend, Jeff Graham.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Grant and Carol (Mark) Collier; son, Roger (Beth) Coggins; sister, Beulah (Joe) Bales of Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Mary Lawless Coggins; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
As a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church since 1972, she had a passion for serving Jesus Christ and her community. She worked many years as a caregiver in and around Etowah County. She also worked at Grace Christian Academy in the lunchroom and as the custodian of Grace Church and School, as well as for Etowah County DHR sitting with the children.
Mozell was a faithful servant always giving to others. She was a member of the Coosa Valley Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Attalla CB Club with her handle being "Lady Housekeeper."
In her spare time, she loved to be outside in the garden or working in the yard planting trees or flowers. If you couldn't find her, she was probably off in the woods digging up a dogwood tree. Mozell loved ice cream, root beer and to have a good time laughing and cutting up with her family and friends. She also loved her bird and ducks, making sure they were always fed and taken care of.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Special thanks to Dr. John Keithan, his nurse Lisa Hooks, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. The Rev. John Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow at Hokes Bluff Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019