Mrs. Murlie Mae Wampler, 92, of Glencoe, Alabama, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, January 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon David Wampler; daughter, Kathy Rae King; son, David Lynn Wampler.
She is survived by her son, Robin G. Wampler.
Murlie was the youngest of 13 children of Oscar and Lydia Davis.
She will TRULY be MISSED.
LOVE Robin Wampler and Jim Baker …… WE LOVE YOU MOM.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020