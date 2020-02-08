Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Murlie Mae Wampler


1927 - 2020
Murlie Mae Wampler Obituary
Mrs. Murlie Mae Wampler, 92, of Glencoe, Alabama, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, January 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon David Wampler; daughter, Kathy Rae King; son, David Lynn Wampler.
She is survived by her son, Robin G. Wampler.
Murlie was the youngest of 13 children of Oscar and Lydia Davis.
She will TRULY be MISSED.
LOVE Robin Wampler and Jim Baker …… WE LOVE YOU MOM.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020
