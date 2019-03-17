|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Chapel for Myra Ann Smith Street, 86, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Dr. Ryan Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service.
Mrs. Street graduated from Anniston High School in 1951 and received her R.N. degree from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in 1954. She married her husband, Bill, in 1954 and enjoyed 62 years with him until his death in 2016. They owned Hokes Bluff Regional Pharmacy (1960-1999) where she worked as a bookkeeper then pharmacy tech. She was a charter member of the Tawannah Lioness Club, a choir member and librarian of First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff, where she taught Sunday School in the children's department and the TEL Class of ladies. She and Bill were well known later in life for selling brooms and mops for the Hokes Bluff Lion's Club. She was the last remaining charter member of Bynum Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. (Bill) Street; her parents, James W. Smith Sr. and Sarah Graves Smith; and siblings, Helen Smith Malone, Jeanette Smith Heinige, James W. Smith Jr., and Margaret Smith White.
Her survivors include her children, Nina Dunton (Ray) of Glencoe, W. Cosby Street Jr. of Hokes Bluff, Nancy Anglyn of Roswell, Georgia, and Nelda Street of Monte Rio, California; eight grandchildren, Jessica Fidalgo of Saco, Maine, Kayti Ellis (Jace) of Gadsden, Chrissie Cusmir of Hokes Bluff, Kylene Primeau (Kevin) of Huntsville, Ian Street of Gadsden, Lizzie Street of St. Louis, Missouri, Benjamin Anglyn of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Meredith Anglyn of Charlotte, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren; sister, Juanita Cozart of Tuscaloosa; and brother-in-law, Colonel Don White (retired) of Granbury, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Godfrey, M. Ray Campbell, Dr. Mike Niemzak and Ray Dunton.
Special thanks to the homebound ministry of First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff and sister-in-law, Carolyn Jefferies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff or Reasons To Believe (reasons.org).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 17, 2019