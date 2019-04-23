|
|
Funeral Service for Myra Ellen Dean Bailey, age 80, of Rainbow City, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home with Dale Butler officiating. Final earthly resting place will be Old Harmony Cemetery, Rainbow City, AL. Williams Southside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bailey passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Diversicare of Arab. She was born July 11, 1938, to C.B. Dean Sr. and Elizabeth Dean.
Mrs. Bailey was a military spouse (U.S. Air Force); a long-term resident of Rainbow City, Alabama; and a member of Riverview Baptist Church, Southside, Alabama.
She went home for a joyous reunion with her husband, David Bailey (TSgt, U.S. Air Force); daughter, Teresa Coley; father, C.B. Dean Sr.; her beloved mother, "our Nana," Elizabeth Dean; brother, C.B. Dean Jr.; and granddog, Snickers.
Survivors include her son, Ben (June) Bailey; son-in-law, Gene Coley; sister, Ann Ramsey; granddaughters, Amanda (Anthony) Cofield and Melissa (Randy) Ferrer; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
The family would like to express its deepest love, appreciation and thanks to the staff of Diversicare of Arab, AL (2019), and McGuffeys Nursing Home, Gadsden, AL (2017-2019), and the entire staff of Compassus Hospice; especially Tomeka, Alicia, Whitney and Johnna.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 23, 2019