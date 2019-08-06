|
|
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Village Chapel for Myra Robinson, 72, Gallant, who died Saturday, August 3. Rev. Bill Lackey will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Myra retired from Five Star Food Services after almost 20 years of service. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Misty Fuller; parents, Jesse and Mary Boatwright; and sisters, Therlean Maxwell and Loretta Causey.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda Brothers, Larry (Sharon) Brothers and Deana Kilpatrick; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Faye Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 6, 2019