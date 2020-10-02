1/1
Myra Smith
Myra Smith, 76, of Centre, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 2 at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shad Smith and Rev. Chip Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers include Travis "Shorty" West, Trai West, Myles West, Sam Young, Kevin Turner, and Donnie England.
Survivors include husband, Rev. Leon Smith of Centre; daughters, Stephanie (Shorty) West and Stacy Smith; sister, Jean (Dennis) DeVore; grandchildren, Trai West, Myles West; honorary grandchildren, Katie and Nate Turner; Jackson and Finley Mancino; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Grisham.
Mrs. Smith was a longtime resident of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late Turin Edwin Caldwell and Mary Lucille Acker. She taught English at Spring Garden School for 20 years. She was also a member of East Centre Baptist Church.
The family will accept flowers or donations to East Centre Baptist Church or Theatre Centre.
Perry Funeral Home Directing
www.perryfuneral.net

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
Funeral services provided by
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
