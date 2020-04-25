Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Centre ~ Woods Bend Community
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Centre ~ Woods Bend Community
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron Frank "Bud" Douglas


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron Frank "Bud" Douglas Obituary
Celebrating the life of Mr. Myron Frank "Bud" Douglas. Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Centre ~ Woods Bend Community. Viewing will be at the church from 1 p.m. until time for the graveside.
He will be forever remembered by his son, Jeffery Douglas, Centre, AL; two grandchildren; brother, Darin (Bonita) Douglas, Centre, AL; sister, Frances Bachelor, Gadsden, AL; nephews, Nicholas Douglas, Detroit, MI, Christian Douglas, Centre, AL; uncle, John L. Douglas, Centre, AL; aunts, Mildred Lankford, Saginaw, MI, Vinnie Sue Douglas Foster, Gadsden, AL; a host of cousins and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -