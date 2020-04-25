|
Celebrating the life of Mr. Myron Frank "Bud" Douglas. Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Centre ~ Woods Bend Community. Viewing will be at the church from 1 p.m. until time for the graveside.
He will be forever remembered by his son, Jeffery Douglas, Centre, AL; two grandchildren; brother, Darin (Bonita) Douglas, Centre, AL; sister, Frances Bachelor, Gadsden, AL; nephews, Nicholas Douglas, Detroit, MI, Christian Douglas, Centre, AL; uncle, John L. Douglas, Centre, AL; aunts, Mildred Lankford, Saginaw, MI, Vinnie Sue Douglas Foster, Gadsden, AL; a host of cousins and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2020