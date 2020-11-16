1/1
Nadine Hyatt Crow
1929 - 2020
Southside, AL - Mrs. Nadine Hyatt Crow, 91, of Southside, AL passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. David Denson officiating. Burial will follow at Williams-Southside Memorial Park.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Nadine had many hobbies. She was a wonderful cook and gardener. She was a hairdresser for 38 years at Jollye Beauty Shop and she worked for 17 years at Coosa Valley Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death her parents, Dennis and Ferrell Hyatt; sisters, Willene Mosley and Edith Henson; brothers, Calvin, Jed and Ronald Hyatt.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Edward Crow; daughter, Karen Crow Fortner; sister, Jo Smith, of Springville, AL; sisters-in-law, Ann Hyatt and Mary Jo Hyatt and many nieces and nephews, she held a special love in her heart for each one.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Thornton; Logan Hoge; Donnie Smith; Daniel Smith; Travis Crow and Tim Hyatt.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Valley Baptist Church Members and North Glencoe Baptist Church Members.
Special thanks is extended to John Wilborn, M.D.; H.B. Thompson, M.D.; Amedysis Home Health; Amedysis Hospice, especially Hannah and Angela.
The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and engage in social distancing when attending the visitation and service.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
