Nadine Hyatt CrowSouthside, AL - Mrs. Nadine Hyatt Crow, 91, of Southside, AL passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. David Denson officiating. Burial will follow at Williams-Southside Memorial Park.Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.Nadine had many hobbies. She was a wonderful cook and gardener. She was a hairdresser for 38 years at Jollye Beauty Shop and she worked for 17 years at Coosa Valley Nursing Home.She was preceded in death her parents, Dennis and Ferrell Hyatt; sisters, Willene Mosley and Edith Henson; brothers, Calvin, Jed and Ronald Hyatt.Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Edward Crow; daughter, Karen Crow Fortner; sister, Jo Smith, of Springville, AL; sisters-in-law, Ann Hyatt and Mary Jo Hyatt and many nieces and nephews, she held a special love in her heart for each one.Pallbearers will be Joshua Thornton; Logan Hoge; Donnie Smith; Daniel Smith; Travis Crow and Tim Hyatt.Honorary Pallbearers will be Valley Baptist Church Members and North Glencoe Baptist Church Members.Special thanks is extended to John Wilborn, M.D.; H.B. Thompson, M.D.; Amedysis Home Health; Amedysis Hospice, especially Hannah and Angela.The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and engage in social distancing when attending the visitation and service.Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com