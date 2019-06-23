|
|
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m., at Collier-Butler chapel for Nancy Diane Thornton Thrift, 69, of Gadsden, who passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Dr. David Chandler will officiate. Interment will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Nancy was a teacher for over 40 years, earning her Bachelor's Degree from Jacksonville State University. She was a longtime member at East Gadsden Methodist Church, where she also played the piano. She will always be remembered as a very loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Preceding her in death was her father, Robert Thornton; and mother, Patty Lou Pike Thornton.
Survivors include her spouse, Gary Thrift; children, Daniel Holloway, Joel (Wendi) Holloway, Rachel Melcher; sisters, Kelly Thornton Garrett, Karla Jo (Karl) Zimmerman, Jennifer Thornton; brother, Michael (Lori) Thornton; chosen sisters, Shirley (David) Robertson, Glenda Thornton; and also loved by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Robertson, Robert Garrett, Marcus Thrift, Mark Thrift, Matthew Robertson, and Andrew Dorman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from noon until the hour of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 23, 2019