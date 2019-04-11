Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dwight Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Dwight Baptist Church
Nancy Ellen Lawson Obituary
Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Dwight Baptist Church for Nancy Ellen Lawson, 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Rev. Keith Wrenn will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Nancy will be remembered for being a caring woman with a servant's heart. She enjoyed cooking for her family, church family, and her friends – all of whom she loved very much. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joel Wheeling; parents; sister, Barbara Sparks; and brother, David McNabb.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda (Dennis) Tucker; grandchildren, Heather (Russell) Clemmer, Brittany (Brannen) Johnson, Brandon (Erin) Rollin, Crystal Wheeling, Ray (Lisa) Tucker, Cary (Stephanie) Tucker; great-grandchildren, Joel Lake Clemmer, Mia Clemmer, Amelia and Tripp Tucker, Hayden, Mallory, and Bryson Tucker; great-grandchild-to-be, Addison Kate Rollin; brother, Victor Ray McNabb; sisters, Kathy Jaynes, Ruth Baskervile, Jane (Larry) Deaton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to her Dwight Baptist Church family and to anyone who offered their support during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends Saturday at Dwight Baptist Church from noon until the hour of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 11, 2019
