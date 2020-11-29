1/
Nancy Ruth Collins
A memorial service will be held at Carnes Chapel Congregational Methodist Church at 100 Carnes Chapel Rd. Attalla, AL. 35954 on Friday December 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. for Mrs. Nancy Ruth Collins, age 77, of Boaz, who passed away on November 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband Louie Elton Collins, daughter Sharon Butler, and several siblings.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her children Robert(Angel) Collins, Donnie(Cheryl) Collins, Johnny(Stephanie) Collins, Sue Ann(D.J.) Clanton, and Mechelle Matthews, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, four brothers, and one sister.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Marshall Dekalb South and to the New Union Volunteer Fire Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
