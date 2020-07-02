1/1
Nancy Yvonne Tillison
Funeral service for Mrs. Nancy Yvonne Tillison, 81, of Wellington, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Dale Butler officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tillison passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Maggie Nance; daughter, Ronda Kay Tillison; sisters, Betty Boozer and Carolyn Noah.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Wilmer Tillison; son, Jeff (Diane) Tillison; grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Jason Brown and Courtney Tillison (Jake) Green; great-grandchildren, Jaylin Brown, Josh Brown, Brittney Brown and Krystal Brown; sisters, Louise Pendergrass and Shelby Phillips; many nieces and nephews; and special aunt and uncle, Vernon and Elizabeth Nance.
Mrs. Tillison was one of the hardest-working women you would ever meet, from working on the farm with the cows to cooking in the kitchen for family, to taking care of the grandkids and having fun. She was a model housewife who knew how to fix and care for just about anything. She loved her community and was always calling to check on anyone who was sick or just needed to talk. We all are so blessed to have had such a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by us all.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Brown, Jaylin Brown, Josh Brown, Jake Green, Keith Tillison and Jesse Phillips.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
JUL
3
Burial
Mt. View Cemetery
