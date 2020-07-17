1/
Nelda B. Johnson
Nelda B. Johnson, 83, of Albertville, died at 12:15 p.m. on the 14th day of July, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, the family has requested there will be no visitation. A family graveside service only will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery. Services will be performed by Rev. Aaron Johnson.
She leaves behind her son, Dwayne Johnson; and daughter, Lisa Shell (Danny). She also leaves behind a grandson, Evan B. Isbill (Rachel); sister, Nancy Poole; brother, Jack Burroughs; as well as various nieces, nephews, cousins and loving family members.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
