Home

POWERED BY

Services
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
(256) 927-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
PERRY FUNERAL HOME, INC
1611 East Bypass
Centre, AL 35960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda Coker


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda Coker Obituary
Mrs. Nelda Coker, 84, of Centre, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at Perry Funeral Home with Dr. Ricky Pollard and Rev. Eugene Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church in Centre, AL.
Perry Funeral Home directing. www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now