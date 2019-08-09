|
Mrs. Nelda Coker, 84, of Centre, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at Perry Funeral Home with Dr. Ricky Pollard and Rev. Eugene Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church in Centre, AL.
Perry Funeral Home directing. www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019