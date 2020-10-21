Nell Jo Simmons Payne

Altoona - Nell Jo Simmons Payne, 77 of Altoona passed away October 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Freddy Keener officiating. Burial at Morton's Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday evening from 5p.m. until 7p.m at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Nell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a farmer's wife and loved canning vegetables and cooking for anyone that came to visit. Nell was a member of Samuels Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Bobby Payne; parents, T.J. and Annis Simmons; brothers, Marston Simmons and Thomas Wayne Simmons; sister, Betty Jenkins; brothers, Charles Simmons and Sherrell Simmons.

She is survived by her children, Tommy (Sherrye) Payne, Tina (Jeff) Crosby, Brent (Theresa) Payne, Brian (Denise) Payne;

grandchildren, April (Dee Jay Jones) Payne, Erica (Rickey) Richard, Brian Thomas Payne, Josh Payne, Cheyenne Payne, Houston Payne, Emily (Cody) Hendrix, Spencer Payne, and Georgia Payne;

great grandchildren, Gavin, Bella, and Haven Richard, Damian, Cade, Kyle, and Shelby Jones;

sisters, Bessie Ruth Payne and LaDonna (Mike) Clements, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Bro. Freddy Keener, Bro. Randy Wine and Jimmy and Phyllis Chapman, sister and special caregiver, LaDonna Clements; friends, Tom and Jan Burgess, Altoona Healthcare and Rehab, Encompass Hospice and all the family and friends that have shown their love and support during this time.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Chapman, Terry Smith, Michael Fulenwider, Pete Golden, Tom Burgess, and Ernie Battles



