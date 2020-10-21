1/1
Nell Jo Simmons Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Jo Simmons Payne
Altoona - Nell Jo Simmons Payne, 77 of Altoona passed away October 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Freddy Keener officiating. Burial at Morton's Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 5p.m. until 7p.m at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Nell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a farmer's wife and loved canning vegetables and cooking for anyone that came to visit. Nell was a member of Samuels Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Bobby Payne; parents, T.J. and Annis Simmons; brothers, Marston Simmons and Thomas Wayne Simmons; sister, Betty Jenkins; brothers, Charles Simmons and Sherrell Simmons.
She is survived by her children, Tommy (Sherrye) Payne, Tina (Jeff) Crosby, Brent (Theresa) Payne, Brian (Denise) Payne;
grandchildren, April (Dee Jay Jones) Payne, Erica (Rickey) Richard, Brian Thomas Payne, Josh Payne, Cheyenne Payne, Houston Payne, Emily (Cody) Hendrix, Spencer Payne, and Georgia Payne;
great grandchildren, Gavin, Bella, and Haven Richard, Damian, Cade, Kyle, and Shelby Jones;
sisters, Bessie Ruth Payne and LaDonna (Mike) Clements, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Bro. Freddy Keener, Bro. Randy Wine and Jimmy and Phyllis Chapman, sister and special caregiver, LaDonna Clements; friends, Tom and Jan Burgess, Altoona Healthcare and Rehab, Encompass Hospice and all the family and friends that have shown their love and support during this time.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Chapman, Terry Smith, Michael Fulenwider, Pete Golden, Tom Burgess, and Ernie Battles

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved