Nell Rae Vann

Nell Rae Vann Obituary
Nell Rae Vann, 93, of Leesburg, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Russ Vann (Laura), Rick Vann (Frances), Ron Vann (late wife, Brenda) and Barbara Galloway (Ray); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Dann Clyde Vann.
Family will have a private ceremony, and there will be no public visitation. Burial will be at Marvin's Chapel Cemetery in Pinson, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated.
Special thanks to all caregivers, nurses and doctors who helped with her care during this time.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020
