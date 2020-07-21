Nell S. Praytor, 74, passed away July 18, 2020, at her oldest daughter's residence in Oxford, AL, surrounded by family. She was born April 29, 1946, in Galax, VA. A private graveside service will be held by the family upon returning home.

She is survived by her daughters, Sarah B. Ryan (Paul), Lisa B. Robinson (Tracy); stepchildren, Katherine Kappes McGough (Harris), Curtis Vance Bishop III (Diane), Grace Scott Bishop (Gary), Wendi Moring (Jeff), Daniel Praytor (Ashley); grandchildren, Dustin, Dylan and Dalton Robinson, Easton and Cade Moring, Graham, Haddie and Luca Praytor.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Vance Bishop Jr.; second husband, George A. Praytor; father, Leo B. Shumate; mother, Waco Texas Largen; stepmother, Dorothy Cox Shumate; brothers, Larry L. Shumate, Joseph R. Shumate (twin), L. Lavon Shumate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local humane society in honor of her great love of animals. There will be a deep void in all our lives with her passing.

