|
|
Nellie "Ruth" Smith, 87, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Brother James O. Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ruth was born in Arab on Jan. 12, 1932, where she grew up on the family farm. Ruth was a strong Christian woman who attended Higher Ground Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed bird watching and working in her yard. She retired from GM in Flint, Michigan, and was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Lillie Widner; siblings, Vearon Widner, RV Widner, James Widner, Jessie Kelsoe, Joseph Widner, Lynn Widner, Margaret Childs, Tommy Widner, Finelle Chandler and Helen Surface; son-in-law, Buddy Mitchell.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Mitchell-Franklin; son, Rex (Tonya) Smith; grandchildren, Amanda (Corey) Horton, Lindsey Mitchell, Lance Mitchell, Laura (Ben) Hudson, Erin Smith, Anna Arnold and Ally Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Paul Cromwell Jr., Ethan Whitcomb, Corey Horton and Lance Mitchell.
Special thanks to friends Reba Kelley, Ann Mayfield and Barbara Burt and caregivers at Attalla Healthcare.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service Sunday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 13, 2019