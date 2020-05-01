|
Private graveside service for Nelle Jo Kennedy George, 87, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery. Mrs. George died peacefully at her home in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 25 after an extended illness. The daughter of W.F. and Sallie Jo (Guest) Kennedy, Nelle was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 1, 1932. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Raised in Attalla, she graduated from Etowah High School in 1950. Nelle spent two decades moving around the country before settling in Oklahoma with her family in 1977. Supportive of her husband's aerospace career and a devoted mother, Nelle also maintained her own professional and volunteer interests. She worked first as a legal secretary and then as a paralegal after completing the University of Oklahoma Legal Assistant program. While her children were school age, she successfully juggled taking college courses, being a Girl Scout leader, tackling adult Scout training, and offering her talents as a school volunteer. She later turned her volunteerism to senior assistance, serving as an AARP tax aide for over 20 years. Family interests were always close to her heart. She opened "Camp Grandma" for her grandsons to give them a safe haven during summer breaks.
Never one to be idle, Nelle enjoyed reading, travel, flower gardening, collecting rose rocks, and genealogy research. She was a member of several genealogical organizations including DAR and UDC, where she served in both chapter and division offices. She was devoted to family activities, including camping, hiking, boating and living history events. An excellent seamstress, Nelle kept the family fashionably attired for the 19th century. She attended First Presbyterian Church, Norman.
Nelle was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John; her parents; and her sister, Kay Kennedy Vogal.
She is survived by her son, John Michael, and his wife, Rhonda (Ward); her daughter, Cynthia Kay; grandsons, Joshua Michael and Jeremy Joseph, all of Norman; her brother-in-law, Jimmy George of Florida; special family friend, Susan Waid George of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020