July 27, 1922 – Oct. 17, 2019
Beatrice Strickland Bruce, 97, known as Bea by all her friends, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Crossville after a short illness.
Beatrice was born in Crossville on July 27, 1922. Although she was raised in Kilpatrick, she lived most of her life in Crossville, where she met and married her first love, Bobby Strickland. Bobby's career as a quartet singer and their desire to share the Gospel led them from Sand Mountain to Knoxville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, and eventually to Birmingham. She was a born entertainer herself - singing, telling stories, and even yodeling at every chance. After losing Bobby tragically in 1953, she worked hard to provide for her young family. Bea eventually moved with the children back to Crossville for the love and support that only family and close friends can provide. Several years after her move back, she married childhood friend, D.B. Bruce, in 1967. They were married over 40 years before his passing in 2007. She was a devoted member of Crossville First United Methodist Church her entire life and active in the Crossville community.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. and Florence Missouri Jones Johnston; brothers, Boyce, Thurston "Skin", Charles, Johnny Mack, and Benjamin Johnston; husband, Bobby Strickland; husband, D.B. "Junior" Bruce; daughter, Rita Strickland Gilbreath; son-in-law, Joe Hawkins; and stepsons, Terry and Jeff Bruce.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Strickland Hawkins; and son, Bobby Jim Strickland; son-in-law, George Gilbreath; special daughter, Judy Abercrombie; stepsons, Shan Bruce (Connie) and Stephen Bruce Sr.; grandchildren, Suzanne Schaufelberger, Nancy DeShazo (Jason), Marsha Gilbreath, Jennifer Sampson (Steve), John Hawkins (Michelle), Allison Soriano (Asuncion), Beverly Robinson (Jimmy), Wendy Amos, Crystal Pugh, Lance Bruce, Aprella Bruce, Michael Bruce (Angela), Eric Bruce (Misty), and Stephen Bruce Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ben Word, Jesse Watson (Cynthia), Wesley Watson, Will Watson (Kali), Julio Watson, Devin Watson, Shakira Watson, Raven Watson, Katelynn Watson, Joanna DeShazo, Rachel DeShazo, Amberly Sampson, Levi Hawkins, Lily Hawkins, Taylor Wilkes, Jason Hubble, Spencer Hubble, Kevin Robinson, Brooke Lawson (Jonathan), Sidney Trussell (Seth), Colby Strickland, Brick Pugh, Shalee Pugh, Ali Bruce, Tyler Bruce (Mindy), Bailee Bruce, Brody Bruce, and Isebela Bruce; great-great-grandchildren, Oliver, Dyson, Emmett, Milli, and Talya; sisters-in-law, Wanelle Johnston and Jo Bruce; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The visitation will be held today from 1 until 2 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church, with the service to be at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the church cemetery.
Special thanks to the ladies of Morning Glory Meadows Assisted Living Facility for their kindness and care over the past few years.
Crossville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 20, 2019