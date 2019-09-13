Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Burial
Following Services
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
1926 - 2019
Nellie Campbell Obituary
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Village Chapel for Nellie Campbell, 93, Attalla, who died September 11. Reverend Jimmy Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Campbell was a member at Reed Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Drew and Kate Gibbs Williams; husband, Allin Campbell; son, Melvin Keith; great-granddaughter, Tiffany Wilkinson; three sisters; and four brothers.
Nellie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Bobby Huff; grandchildren, Pam (Dave) Story, Lisa (Greg) Cunningham, Scott Keith, Greg Huff, Gary (Jessica) Huff and Amy (Shane) Butts; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dave Story, Trae Story, Hunter Story, Greg Cunningham, Gary Huff, Shane Butts and Greg Huff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any favorite charity.
Special thanks to Kathy Roberts, Gloria Battles, Elizabeth Goll and Kindred Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 13, 2019
