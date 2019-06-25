|
|
Mrs. Nellie Faye Green Lankford, age 72, of Rockmart, Georgia, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Mrs. Lankford was born September 18, 1946, in Rome, Georgia, daughter of the late Harvey Green and the late Corine Ferguson Green. She was a 1964 graduate of Rockmart High School and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was employed with the BellSouth Company in Gadsden, Alabama, where she retired following 35 years of service.
During those years in Gadsden, she met the love of her life, Hiram Lankford, and they were married on February 17, 1995. Following retirement, she and Hiram moved back to her childhood home, Polk County, Georgia. She enjoyed flowers and working in her yard, but her greatest joy was her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Green and Jerry Green.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Hiram Lankford of Rockmart; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Donna Turner of Spartanburg, South Carolina; sister, Hazel Powell of Rockmart; and three grandchildren, Tyler Wade, Austin Turner and Abigail Turner.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lankford will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Shepard officiating. Interment services will follow at 1 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) in Williams Southside Memorial Park of Rainbow City, Alabama.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Austin Turner, Tyler Wade, Clay Barnette, Mason Barnette, Jason Brand, Randy Barnette and Jesse Powell.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend your personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart, Georgia, is in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Nellie Faye Green Lankford.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 25, 2019