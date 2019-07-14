Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie "Ruth" Smith


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie "Ruth" Smith Obituary
Nellie "Ruth" Smith, 87, of Gadsden, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. today at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Brother James O. Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ruth was born in Arab on Jan. 12, 1932, where she grew up on the family farm. Ruth was a strong Christian woman who attended Higher Ground Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed bird watching and working in her yard. She retired from GM in Flint, Michigan, and was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Lillie Widner; siblings, Vearon Widner, RV Widner, James Widner, Jessie Kelsoe, Joseph Widner, Lynn Widner, Margaret Childs, Tommy Widner, Finelle Chandler and Helen Surface; son-in-law, Buddy Mitchell.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Mitchell-Franklin; son, Rex (Tonya) Smith; grandchildren, Amanda (Corey) Horton, Lindsey Mitchell, Lance Mitchell, Laura (Ben) Hudson, Erin Smith, Anna Arnold and Ally Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Paul Cromwell Jr., Ethan Whitcomb, Corey Horton and Lance Mitchell.
Special thanks to friends Reba Kelley, Ann Mayfield and Barbara Burt and caregivers at Attalla Healthcare.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service today at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now