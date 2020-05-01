Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Pilgrims Rest Cemetery
Southside, AL
View Map
Nicholas James Drummons


1979 - 2020
Nicholas James Drummons Obituary
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Southside, for Nicholas James Drummons. Nicholas passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Bro. Robert Thornton and Michael Bozeman will officiate.
Nicholas was born in 1979 and grew up in Southside, AL. He married Megan Crance Drummons in 2012, and they had the opportunity to travel and spend extended amounts of time all over the country. Nicholas loved to visit National Parks and explore the outdoors. The light of his life was his two little girls; he was a hands-on daddy who was adored by his daughters.
Nicholas had a special sense of humor, and you never fully knew when he was being serious or funny. He never met a stranger and made a lasting impact after even a short meeting. Nicholas especially loved to talk to, learn from, and minister to senior adults.
Nicholas was passionate about his salvation. He would tell anyone that he encountered about how Jesus saved him and changed his life. He would want his legacy to be a reminder that Jesus is there to save you, wherever you are.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ronald Crance; grandparents, Matthew and Dora Drummons, James Butler and Edith Butler Harkins.
Nicholas is survived by his loving wife, Megan; and two daughters, Adley Elisabeth and Lily James; parents, Bill and Sondra Drummons; mother-in-law, Bobbie Crance; brother, Justin (Michelle) Drummons; sisters-in-law, Tanya Crance and Stephanie (Shane) Martin; nephews, Samuel, Matthias, Ezra and Josiah Drummons, Drake and Connor Rowland, and Landon Martin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Clark Ballard, Corey Henderson, Ragan Lonnergan, Chris Machen, Taylor Means and Eric Snyder. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Carter, Dan Childs, Wes Davis and Denny Harms.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Adley and Lily Drummons Fund at Metro Bank.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020
