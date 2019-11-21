Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Nina Carroll Clinard


1929 - 2019
Nina Carroll Clinard Obituary
Nina Carroll Clinard was born on March 19, 1929, and passed away on November 12, 2019.
Nina grew up in Gadsden, Alabama, attending Gadsden High School, and First Baptist Church, Gadsden.
She was the beautiful and talented daughter of John Bascum and Cora Johnson Carroll.
Those predeceasing her were her parents; her daughter, Melody Gorman Strange; and her brother, John Will Carroll Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda; son, Zack; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her sister-in-law.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens in Albertville, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 21, 2019
