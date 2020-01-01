Home

Nina E. (Decker) Morgan


1944 - 2020
Nina E. (Decker) Morgan Obituary
Nina E. Decker Morgan, 75, of Egypt community, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Nina was born on February 3, 1944, to Annie Bell & Vestal Venoye Decker. She was a 1962 graduate of Etowah High School. She owned her own business for 50 years.
She is survived by her nephew, T. Wayne Decker.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 1, 2020
