|
|
Mrs. Nina Jo Brown, 77, of Glencoe, was called home May 26, 2019, having completed her earthly service. Nina was born to Bernice and Paul Harkins on April 21, 1942, in Calhoun, Georgia. She shared many sweet Georgia memories with her sister and best friend, Kathryn, until she was swept away by her beloved Ferrell in 1962. As they embarked on their new journey, they were blessed with three children and called several places home. While traveling for Ferrell's career, Nina made each place a home, becoming the master of homemaking. Along with her touches like fancy parfaits as snacks for the kids, Nina also touched many lives across the miles. She nurtured those friendships, throughout the years. Living in Southside and returning to settle in Glencoe, the couple reunited with their church family at Southside Baptist and remained faithful servants to their Lord.
Nina joins in Heaven her beloved Ferrell; parents and their respective spouses; and many other loved ones.
She leaves to carry her memories, son, James Keith Brown; daughter, Deborah Denise Hammond; and son, Michael Todd Brown. She also leaves behind son-in-law, Bobby Hammond; best chauffeur in all the land, Christi Brown (whom Nina never convinced to like pecans); precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren who hung the moon; sister, Kathryn Myers; sister-in-law, Patsy Miller and their families; chosen daughter, Lori Gibbs; and her rescue dog, Lady.
A loving wife and mother, master of Kershaw pie, seamstress extraordinaire, and a servant of the Lord, Nina was kind to every soul she met. While she adored hummingbirds, orchids, traveling, and iced coffee (thanks to her sister, Kathryn), she never met a Brussels sprout she liked, no matter how much bacon was added.
The family sends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Amedisys Home Health and Gadsden Regional Medical Center ICU, especially Tiffany. Your friendships, prayers, well wishes and support are greatly appreciated. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Meals on Wheels or Southside Baptist Church, in memory of Nina Jo Brown.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Nina Jo Brown will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Friends and family will gather for visitation at the funeral home from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Private interment to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2019