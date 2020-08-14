Mrs. Nina Ruth Emmons, 73, of Adairsville, GA, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at AdventHealth Gordon.

Following COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing, funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Morrow and Rev. Audrey Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral Saturday. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Family will serve as pallbearers.

