Nina Ruth Emmons
Mrs. Nina Ruth Emmons, 73, of Adairsville, GA, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at AdventHealth Gordon.
Following COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing, funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Morrow and Rev. Audrey Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral Saturday. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
AUG
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Barton Funeral Home
