Celebration of Life for Mr. Noble "Winfred" Cylar, 67, of Attalla, AL, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James D. Aaron officiating. Public visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 10 at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home. The public is asked to please follow the instructions of the funeral home staff upon arrival for the visitation to ensure social distancing and compliance with CDC guidelines.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Mary Cylar of Attalla, AL; brothers, Kenny (Sadie) Cylar and Benny (Lujuann) Cylar; daughter, Nicole (Joel) Wilson; three grandchildren, Damien (DJ) Carlisle, Aurelia White and Carlos Gregory; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2020