Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Noel "PaPa" Rudd

Noel "PaPa" Rudd Obituary
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Noel "PaPa" Rudd, 82, of Lincoln, who died Saturday. Reverend Michael New will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Rudd will remembered as a prankster – he loved to aggravate and stir things up, and kept something going at all times; there was never a dull moment. He loved baseball, auto racing and motorcycles. He was a loving family man and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Darlene; parents, James and Lucille Rudd; and sister, Pam Wallace.
He is survived by wife of 62 years, Iris "Kay"; son, Keith; daughters, Penelope and Brianna Rudd; grandson, Jesse; great-grandson, Abel; a granddaughter on the way; and sister, Diane (Wayne) Jones.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 13, 2019
