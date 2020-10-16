1/1
Nora Carolyn Hill
Graveside service for Nora Carolyn Hill, 77, of Glencoe, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Bruce Maples officiating the service. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery will be directing.
Ms. Hill passed away October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Lambert; father and stepmother, Garfield and Eunice Lambert; granddaughter, Kaylee Jo Lanham; son-in-law, Randy Lanham Sr.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Angie (Bruce) Maples, Kentucky, and Ramona (Bob Cuffe) Hill, Jacksonville; grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Duff and Austin (Lindsay) Maples, Kentucky, Allie (Curtis) Conrad, Ohio, and Randy (Jessica) Lanham Jr., Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Luke and Zoe Duff, Will and Peyton Maples; sister, Brenda Lambert.
Ms. Hill retired from Mid-South Electric after many years and she was of the Baptist faith. Meemee will be greatly missed by all her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Special thanks to ProHealth Hospice nurses Melissa and Percy; and the Glencoe Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
