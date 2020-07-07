1/1
Norma L. Garner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Gadsden Elks Lodge, 118 N. First St., Gadsden, AL 35901, for Norma L. Garner, 72, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Interment will be at a later date at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Norma was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Elks Lodge. She never met a stranger, she enjoyed life and talking with everyone that she could. She loved to gamble and cook, and what an amazing cook she was. She loved gardening; she's grown so many beautiful flowers and vegetables throughout her life (she was the flower lady of Mt. Pisgah Road). She always wanted to grow more of everything because she loved sharing them with her family and friends. She loved Auburn football, NASCAR, and this little redheaded spitfire would celebrate and/or show her emotions with all while enjoying her Crown Royal and water.
Most of all, she loved her only daughter, Kelly; her husband of 29 years, Charlie; and her four grandchildren. She was so proud of Wesley, Matthew, Malea and Brittany; and her great-grandbabies, Brayden (her little buddy), Kaylee (big blue eyes) and Mila (she always missed). She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, E.V. Elliott and Lucille Elliott; sister, Janice Dunn; brother, Jerry Elliott; and 2 infant brothers.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Garner; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Elrod; grandchildren, Wesley (Amanda) Wilson, Matthew (fiancée, Amanda) Wilson, Malea Wilson and Brittany Elrod; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee and Mila; stepchildren, Billy (Teria) Garner (Billy was like her own son), Kellie (Kevin) Jaggers and Janet (fiancé, Adam Jolley) Lane; step-grandchildren, Mary, A.J., Micah, Levi and Tristen; one step-great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth Elliott; and sister, Pam (George Stripling) Elliott.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Rachel and Lauren with Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved