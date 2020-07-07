A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Gadsden Elks Lodge, 118 N. First St., Gadsden, AL 35901, for Norma L. Garner, 72, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Interment will be at a later date at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Norma was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Elks Lodge. She never met a stranger, she enjoyed life and talking with everyone that she could. She loved to gamble and cook, and what an amazing cook she was. She loved gardening; she's grown so many beautiful flowers and vegetables throughout her life (she was the flower lady of Mt. Pisgah Road). She always wanted to grow more of everything because she loved sharing them with her family and friends. She loved Auburn football, NASCAR, and this little redheaded spitfire would celebrate and/or show her emotions with all while enjoying her Crown Royal and water.
Most of all, she loved her only daughter, Kelly; her husband of 29 years, Charlie; and her four grandchildren. She was so proud of Wesley, Matthew, Malea and Brittany; and her great-grandbabies, Brayden (her little buddy), Kaylee (big blue eyes) and Mila (she always missed). She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, E.V. Elliott and Lucille Elliott; sister, Janice Dunn; brother, Jerry Elliott; and 2 infant brothers.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Garner; daughter, Kelly (Michael) Elrod; grandchildren, Wesley (Amanda) Wilson, Matthew (fiancée, Amanda) Wilson, Malea Wilson and Brittany Elrod; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee and Mila; stepchildren, Billy (Teria) Garner (Billy was like her own son), Kellie (Kevin) Jaggers and Janet (fiancé, Adam Jolley) Lane; step-grandchildren, Mary, A.J., Micah, Levi and Tristen; one step-great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth Elliott; and sister, Pam (George Stripling) Elliott.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Rachel and Lauren with Kindred Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.