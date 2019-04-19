|
Funeral services for Norma Maxine Smith, age 78, of Gadsden, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Surrounded by her loving family and her dear friends, Maxine went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 17, 2019. Rev. John Copeland and Rev. Geoff Elrod will officiate.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Norman W. and Orlene Light Elrod; and also infant baby sister, Mabelean.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill F. Smith; son, David F. Smith, who stood by his mom throughout her sickness; grandson, Michael D. Smith – words cannot express her deep love for him; brothers, Harold (Diana) Elrod, George (Janice) Elrod and Jimmy (Kathy) Elrod; and her chosen sister, Jane Naler; and several nieces and nephews.
Maxine worked as School Lunchroom Manager at Cory Middle School for 24 years.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Bone, Jimmy Elrod, Chris Cothran, Steven Dial, George Elrod and Troy Word.
Honorary Pallbearers are Francis Samuels, Rev. Frank Samuels (Deceased), Lily Young (Lunchroom Manager), former Ansley St. neighbors and their families, and all lunchroom workers.
In lieu of flowers, Maxine would ask you to donate funds to College Heights Baptist Church, a Church and its members that she loved.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2019